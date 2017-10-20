Edition:
United States

Superior Plus Corp (SPB.TO)

SPB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$12.88
Open
$12.90
Day's High
$13.03
Day's Low
$12.85
Volume
207,122
Avg. Vol
262,884
52-wk High
$13.34
52-wk Low
$10.80

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Smith

58 2014 Independent Chairman of the Board

Luc Desjardins

64 2011 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Beth Summers

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Ed Bechberger

2015 President of Specialty Chemicals

Gregory McCamus

2012 President - Energy Distribution
» More People

Superior Plus Corp News

» More SPB.TO News