Sports Direct International PLC (SPD.L)
SPD.L on London Stock Exchange
388.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
388.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.30 (+0.34%)
1.30 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
386.70
386.70
Open
387.90
387.90
Day's High
392.50
392.50
Day's Low
384.20
384.20
Volume
474,046
474,046
Avg. Vol
1,506,174
1,506,174
52-wk High
424.40
424.40
52-wk Low
266.84
266.84
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Keith Hellawell
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Michael Ashley
|2016
|Chief Executive, Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Jonathan Kempster
|53
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
David Brayshaw
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Simon Bentley
|2009
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director