Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI.L)
SPI.L on London Stock Exchange
261.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
261.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
14.30 (+5.79%)
14.30 (+5.79%)
Prev Close
247.00
247.00
Open
248.00
248.00
Day's High
261.30
261.30
Day's Low
246.10
246.10
Volume
6,079,745
6,079,745
Avg. Vol
1,560,109
1,560,109
52-wk High
385.36
385.36
52-wk Low
218.20
218.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Garry Watts
|60
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Simon Gordon
|46
|2017
|Interim Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
John Gildersleeve
|73
|2014
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director
|
Andrew Goldsmith
|2017
|Interim Chief Financial Officer
|
Catherine Mason
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer