Spie SA (SPIE.PA)

SPIE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.11 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
€22.58
Open
€22.57
Day's High
€22.79
Day's Low
€22.30
Volume
333,689
Avg. Vol
248,644
52-wk High
€27.40
52-wk Low
€16.51

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gauthier Louette

53 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Denis Chene

53 Director, Administrative and Financial Director

Michel Bleitrach

71 Director

Daniel Boscari

58 Director

Dominique Gaillard

55 Director
Spie SA News

