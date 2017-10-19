Edition:
United States

Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO)

SPJT.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

145.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.70 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs145.10
Open
Rs145.85
Day's High
Rs146.55
Day's Low
Rs145.20
Volume
611,166
Avg. Vol
3,099,029
52-wk High
Rs151.80
52-wk Low
Rs54.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ajay Singh

49 2015 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Kiran Koteshwar

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Sanjiv Kapoor

62 2013 Chief Operating Officer

Chandan Sand

2012 General Manager - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

S. Natrajhen

56 2015 Managing Director
Spicejet Ltd News

