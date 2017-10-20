Axel Springer SE (SPRGn.DE)
SPRGn.DE on Xetra
58.10EUR
20 Oct 2017
58.10EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.32 (+0.55%)
€0.32 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
€57.78
€57.78
Open
€58.01
€58.01
Day's High
€58.32
€58.32
Day's Low
€57.76
€57.76
Volume
152,275
152,275
Avg. Vol
161,024
161,024
52-wk High
€58.32
€58.32
52-wk Low
€39.60
€39.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Giuseppe Vita
|82
|2002
|Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Mathias Doepfner
|54
|2007
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Head of Subscription Newspapers and International
|
Friede Springer
|Vice Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board
|
Julian Deutz
|49
|2014
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Ralph Buechi
|59
|2017
|Chief Operating Oficer and Deputy to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ringier Group
- BRIEF-Axel Springer: Immoweb and Real Web buy majority stake in Immotop.lu
- BRIEF-General Atlantic Coöperatief U.A. announces sale of about 2.23 mln shares in Axel Springer SE
- BRIEF-Axel Springer: Bookrunner says orders not at 54.50 euros risk missing transaction
- BRIEF-Bookrunner says book is covered on Axel Springer placing
- BRIEF-General Atlantic Coöperatief U.A. launches placement of about 2.23 mln shares in Axel Springer SE - bookrunner