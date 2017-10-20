Edition:
United States

Axel Springer SE (SPRGn.DE)

SPRGn.DE on Xetra

58.10EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.32 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
€57.78
Open
€58.01
Day's High
€58.32
Day's Low
€57.76
Volume
152,275
Avg. Vol
161,024
52-wk High
€58.32
52-wk Low
€39.60

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Giuseppe Vita

82 2002 Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Mathias Doepfner

54 2007 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Head of Subscription Newspapers and International

Friede Springer

Vice Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board

Julian Deutz

49 2014 Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer

Ralph Buechi

59 2017 Chief Operating Oficer and Deputy to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ringier Group
