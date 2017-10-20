Edition:
United States

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)

SPT.L on London Stock Exchange

90.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.25 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
90.75
Open
90.75
Day's High
91.75
Day's Low
90.50
Volume
231,603
Avg. Vol
611,812
52-wk High
130.25
52-wk Low
75.75

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bill Thomas

2017 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Eric Hutchinson

58 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Paula Bell

47 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Angus Iveson

2014 General Counsel, Company Secretary

Gary Bullard

2016 Non-Executive Independent Director
» More People

Spirent Communications plc News