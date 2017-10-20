Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)
SPT.L on London Stock Exchange
90.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
90.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.25 (-0.28%)
-0.25 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
90.75
90.75
Open
90.75
90.75
Day's High
91.75
91.75
Day's Low
90.50
90.50
Volume
231,603
231,603
Avg. Vol
611,812
611,812
52-wk High
130.25
130.25
52-wk Low
75.75
75.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bill Thomas
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Eric Hutchinson
|58
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Paula Bell
|47
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Angus Iveson
|2014
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Gary Bullard
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director