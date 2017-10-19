Edition:
United States

Supreme Petrochem Ltd (SPTL.NS)

SPTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

369.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.20 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs370.25
Open
Rs374.60
Day's High
Rs374.60
Day's Low
Rs367.50
Volume
12,020
Avg. Vol
55,397
52-wk High
Rs446.80
52-wk Low
Rs181.35

People

Name Age Since Current Position

M. Taparia

77 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Rakesh Nayyar

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Ravi Kuddyady

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rajan Raheja

61 1989 Non-Executive Director

B. Taparia

80 1993 Non-Executive Director
Supreme Petrochem Ltd News

