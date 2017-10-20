O2 Czech Republic as (SPTT.PR)
SPTT.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
262.50CZK
20 Oct 2017
262.50CZK
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
5.50Kč (+2.14%)
5.50Kč (+2.14%)
Prev Close
257.00Kč
257.00Kč
Open
259.60Kč
259.60Kč
Day's High
264.00Kč
264.00Kč
Day's Low
258.00Kč
258.00Kč
Volume
338,470
338,470
Avg. Vol
80,523
80,523
52-wk High
297.00Kč
297.00Kč
52-wk Low
222.20Kč
222.20Kč
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tomas Budnik
|48
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Martin Stefunko
|39
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Tomas Kouril
|43
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Finance Director
|
Ctirad Lolek
|44
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Director of Human Resources and Services to Employees Division
|
Michal Dvorak
|46
|2015
|Director of IT and Operations Division