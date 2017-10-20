Edition:
United States

O2 Czech Republic as (SPTT.PR)

SPTT.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

262.50CZK
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

5.50Kč (+2.14%)
Prev Close
257.00Kč
Open
259.60Kč
Day's High
264.00Kč
Day's Low
258.00Kč
Volume
338,470
Avg. Vol
80,523
52-wk High
297.00Kč
52-wk Low
222.20Kč

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tomas Budnik

48 2015 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Martin Stefunko

39 2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Tomas Kouril

43 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board, Finance Director

Ctirad Lolek

44 2015 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Director of Human Resources and Services to Employees Division

Michal Dvorak

46 2015 Director of IT and Operations Division
