Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L)
SPX.L on London Stock Exchange
5,635.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
5,635.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
15.00 (+0.27%)
15.00 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
5,620.00
5,620.00
Open
5,665.00
5,665.00
Day's High
5,665.00
5,665.00
Day's Low
5,610.00
5,610.00
Volume
105,588
105,588
Avg. Vol
164,994
164,994
52-wk High
5,875.00
5,875.00
52-wk Low
4,076.00
4,076.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
William Whiteley
|68
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nicholas Anderson
|56
|2014
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Kevin Boyd
|52
|2016
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Andy Robson
|54
|2012
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Neil Daws
|54
|2016
|Executive Director - Europe, Middle East and Africa