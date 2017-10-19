Edition:
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (SRES.NS)

SRES.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

14.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs14.20
Open
Rs14.30
Day's High
Rs14.30
Day's Low
Rs14.00
Volume
724,815
Avg. Vol
4,834,282
52-wk High
Rs22.50
52-wk Low
Rs11.25

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Vidya Murkumbi

67 2004 Executive Chairperson of the Board

Narendra Murkumbi

45 2008 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Krishna Kumbhat

56 Chief Financial Officer

Vijendra Singh

55 2011 President - Sugar Mills, Whole Time Director

Naveen Manghani

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd News

