Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd (SRIK.NS)
SRIK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
330.30INR
19 Oct 2017
330.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.65 (+2.05%)
Rs6.65 (+2.05%)
Prev Close
Rs323.65
Rs323.65
Open
Rs325.35
Rs325.35
Day's High
Rs336.00
Rs336.00
Day's Low
Rs325.00
Rs325.00
Volume
65,327
65,327
Avg. Vol
91,588
91,588
52-wk High
Rs402.90
Rs402.90
52-wk Low
Rs239.50
Rs239.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
G. Maruthi Rao
|75
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
N.Sivalai Senthilnathan
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
G. Kodandapani
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Secretary
|
Mayank Kejriwal
|62
|2007
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
V. Poyyamozhi
|2017
|Whole Time Director