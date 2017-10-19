Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (SRTR.NS)
SRTR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,084.80INR
19 Oct 2017
1,084.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-19.45 (-1.76%)
Rs-19.45 (-1.76%)
Prev Close
Rs1,104.25
Rs1,104.25
Open
Rs1,104.10
Rs1,104.10
Day's High
Rs1,107.80
Rs1,107.80
Day's Low
Rs1,072.35
Rs1,072.35
Volume
28,819
28,819
Avg. Vol
854,887
854,887
52-wk High
Rs1,198.65
Rs1,198.65
52-wk Low
Rs778.05
Rs778.05
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
S. Lakshminarayanan
|70
|2015
|Non-Executive Independen Chairman of the Board
|
S. Sridhar
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Umesh Revankar
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Additional Director
|
Parag Sharma
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Vivek Achwal
|2011
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co allots NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co allotted non-convertible subordinated debt aggregating to 1 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co to consider raising funds via issue of NCDs
- BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co to consider raising funds via issue of securities
- Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to Sansar Trust Aug 2017