Edition:
United States

Smart REIT (SRU_u.TO)

SRU_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

29.38CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.41 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
$29.79
Open
$29.71
Day's High
$29.71
Day's Low
$29.27
Volume
260,976
Avg. Vol
221,037
52-wk High
$35.21
52-wk Low
$29.17

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mitchell Goldhar

55 2015 Chairman of the Board of Trustees

Peter Forde

61 2016 President, Chief Operating Officer

Huw Thomas

64 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Trustee

Peter Sweeney

53 2017 Chief Financial Officer

Rudy Gobin

55 2015 Executive Vice President - Portfolio Management and Investments
» More People

Smart REIT News