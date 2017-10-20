Sonae Sierra Brasil SA (SSBR3.SA)
SSBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
28.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.08 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
R$ 28.08
Open
R$ 28.07
Day's High
R$ 28.10
Day's Low
R$ 27.83
Volume
41,600
Avg. Vol
69,083
52-wk High
R$ 29.34
52-wk Low
R$ 16.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fernando Maria Guedes Machado Antunes de Oliveira
|2010
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Manuel Baeta Tomas
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Carlos Alberto Correa
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Richard Brown
|58
|2011
|Chief Investment and Asset Management Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Waldir Chao
|Chief Leasing and Property Management Officer, Member of the Executive Board