Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL.TO)
SSL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
5.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.91%)
$0.05 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
$5.52
$5.52
Open
$5.50
$5.50
Day's High
$5.57
$5.57
Day's Low
$5.43
$5.43
Volume
270,174
270,174
Avg. Vol
441,654
441,654
52-wk High
$6.87
$6.87
52-wk Low
$4.29
$4.29
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David De Witt
|64
|2016
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Nolan Watson
|37
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Erfan Kazemi
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
David Awram
|44
|2013
|Senior Executive Vice President, Non-Independent Director
|
Thomas Bruington
|2013
|Executive Vice President - Project Evaluation
- BRIEF-Sandstorm sells 14,290 gold equivalent ounces in Q3
- BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold has amended Bachelor Lake gold stream with Metanor Resources
- BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold announces disposition of 10.8 mln common shares of Mason Resources for gross proceeds of C$2.8 mln
- BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold Q2 revenue of $16.1 mln versus Q2 2016 revenue $15.7 mln
- BRIEF-SANDSTORM ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM MARIANA COURT MEETING AND SHAREHOLDER MEETING