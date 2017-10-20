Edition:
United States

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL.TO)

SSL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
$5.52
Open
$5.50
Day's High
$5.57
Day's Low
$5.43
Volume
270,174
Avg. Vol
441,654
52-wk High
$6.87
52-wk Low
$4.29

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David De Witt

64 2016 Independent Chairman of the Board

Nolan Watson

37 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director

Erfan Kazemi

2011 Chief Financial Officer

David Awram

44 2013 Senior Executive Vice President, Non-Independent Director

Thomas Bruington

2013 Executive Vice President - Project Evaluation
» More People

Sandstorm Gold Ltd News

» More SSL.TO News