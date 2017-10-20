Edition:
SSR Mining Inc (SSRM.TO)

SSRM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.39CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
$12.41
Open
$12.31
Day's High
$12.42
Day's Low
$12.27
Volume
147,971
Avg. Vol
218,136
52-wk High
$17.20
52-wk Low
$10.32

People

Name Age Since Current Position

A. E. Michael Anglin

61 2017 Independent Chairman of the Board

Paul Benson

54 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Gregory Martin

2012 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Alan Pangbourne

2015 Chief Operating Officer

Nadine Block

Vice President - Human Resources
SSR Mining Inc News

