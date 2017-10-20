Edition:
United States

Stabilus SA (STAB.DE)

STAB.DE on Xetra

77.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.62 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
€78.46
Open
€78.23
Day's High
€79.06
Day's Low
€77.47
Volume
18,373
Avg. Vol
34,075
52-wk High
€81.19
52-wk Low
€42.95

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Udo Stark

69 2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dietmar Siemssen

51 2014 Chairman - Management, Chief Executive Officer

Mark Wilhelms

55 Chief Financial Officer, Management Board

Bernd-Dietrich Bockamp

46 2014 Chief Accounting Officer, Management Board

Andreas Schroeder

2014 Member of the Management Board, Head of Financial Reporting
» More People

Stabilus SA News

» More STAB.DE News