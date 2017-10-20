Stabilus SA (STAB.DE)
STAB.DE on Xetra
77.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
77.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.62 (-0.79%)
€-0.62 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
€78.46
€78.46
Open
€78.23
€78.23
Day's High
€79.06
€79.06
Day's Low
€77.47
€77.47
Volume
18,373
18,373
Avg. Vol
34,075
34,075
52-wk High
€81.19
€81.19
52-wk Low
€42.95
€42.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Udo Stark
|69
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Dietmar Siemssen
|51
|2014
|Chairman - Management, Chief Executive Officer
|
Mark Wilhelms
|55
|Chief Financial Officer, Management Board
|
Bernd-Dietrich Bockamp
|46
|2014
|Chief Accounting Officer, Management Board
|
Andreas Schroeder
|2014
|Member of the Management Board, Head of Financial Reporting