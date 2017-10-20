STADA Arzneimittel AG (STAGn.DE)
STAGn.DE on Xetra
82.02EUR
20 Oct 2017
82.02EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.00 (+0.00%)
€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€82.02
€82.02
Open
€82.20
€82.20
Day's High
€82.65
€82.65
Day's Low
€81.80
€81.80
Volume
55,452
55,452
Avg. Vol
328,423
328,423
52-wk High
€83.91
€83.91
52-wk Low
€41.41
€41.41
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Claudio Albrecht
|2017
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Guenter von Au
|66
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jens Steegers
|37
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Mark Keatley
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Barthold Piening
|58
|2017
|Chief Technical Operations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
