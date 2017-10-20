Edition:
STADA Arzneimittel AG (STAGn.DE)

STAGn.DE on Xetra

82.02EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€82.02
Open
€82.20
Day's High
€82.65
Day's Low
€81.80
Volume
55,452
Avg. Vol
328,423
52-wk High
€83.91
52-wk Low
€41.41

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Claudio Albrecht

2017 Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer

Guenter von Au

66 2017 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Jens Steegers

37 2016 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Mark Keatley

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Barthold Piening

58 2017 Chief Technical Operations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
STADA Arzneimittel AG News

