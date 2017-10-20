Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)
STAN.L on London Stock Exchange
772.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
772.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
23.40 (+3.13%)
23.40 (+3.13%)
Prev Close
748.70
748.70
Open
755.10
755.10
Day's High
775.30
775.30
Day's Low
754.40
754.40
Volume
10,542,657
10,542,657
Avg. Vol
6,661,884
6,661,884
52-wk High
860.00
860.00
52-wk Low
609.60
609.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Vinals
|62
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
William Winters
|55
|2015
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Naguib Kheraj
|52
|2016
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director
|
Andrew Halford
|57
|2014
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Tracy Clarke
|50
|2016
|Regional Chief Executive Officer - Europe & Americas
- Scotiabank mulls sale of gold trading unit: sources
- Fitch Affirms Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
- Fitch Affirms Standard Chartered Bank (China) at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Standard Chartered chairman urges U.S. to preserve bank resolution regime
- Regulators probe Standard Chartered over 1.4 billion dollar transfer: source