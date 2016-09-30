StarHub Ltd (STAR.SI)
STAR.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
2.70SGD
9:32pm EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Steven Clontz
|67
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Tong Hai Tan
|54
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Choon Hwee Chia
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Hoi San Chan
|2013
|Senior Vice President - Human Resource
|
Tim Goodchild
|2013
|Senior Vice President - Government & Strategic Affairs
- BRIEF-Starhub posts quarterly net profit of S$85.7 mln
- BRIEF-StarHub announces acquisition of remaining shares in Accel Systems & Technologies
- BRIEF-MM2 Asia enters placement agreement with Starhub Ltd
- BRIEF-StarHub announces issue of S$200 mln perpetual securities
- BRIEF-Telechoice International informed by Starhub that Starhub Logistics Contract will not be extended or renewed upon expiry