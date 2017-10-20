Edition:
United States

Santos Brasil Participacoes SA (STBP3.SA)

STBP3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

3.45BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 3.45
Open
R$ 3.48
Day's High
R$ 3.50
Day's Low
R$ 3.41
Volume
298,100
Avg. Vol
1,606,777
52-wk High
R$ 3.75
52-wk Low
R$ 1.81

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Veronica Valente Dantas

59 2012 Chairman of the Board

Antonio Carlos Duarte Sepulveda

52 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Carlos Geraldo Langoni

72 2013 Vice Chairman of the Board

Washington Cristiano Kato

64 Chief Financial and Economic Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Caio Marcelo Morel Correa

57 2010 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Santos Brasil Participacoes SA News

