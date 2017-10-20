Edition:
STEP Energy Services Ltd (STEP.TO)

STEP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.18CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.17 (+1.54%)
Prev Close
$11.01
Open
$11.01
Day's High
$11.48
Day's Low
$11.01
Volume
16,830
Avg. Vol
46,348
52-wk High
$11.48
52-wk Low
$7.77

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Regan Davis

48 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Steve Glanville

Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer, Vice President - Operations

Bailey Epp

Co-Founder, Vice President - Engineering & Technology

Robert Sprinkhuysen

2011 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance

David Johnson

2013 Vice President - Human Resources
