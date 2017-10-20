Stantec Inc (STN.TO)
STN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
36.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
36.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.38 (+1.06%)
$0.38 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
$35.69
$35.69
Open
$35.63
$35.63
Day's High
$36.09
$36.09
Day's Low
$35.63
$35.63
Volume
146,167
146,167
Avg. Vol
154,001
154,001
52-wk High
$36.85
$36.85
52-wk Low
$28.74
$28.74
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Aram Keith
|72
|2011
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Robert Gomes
|62
|2009
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Daniel Lefaivre
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Scott Murray
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Valentino DiManno
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer