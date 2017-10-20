Stobart Group Ltd (STOB.L)
STOB.L on London Stock Exchange
267.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
267.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.10 (-0.41%)
-1.10 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
268.30
268.30
Open
271.40
271.40
Day's High
271.40
271.40
Day's Low
265.40
265.40
Volume
318,502
318,502
Avg. Vol
611,045
611,045
52-wk High
304.40
304.40
52-wk Low
150.00
150.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Iain Ferguson
|61
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Tinkler
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Warwick Brady
|53
|2017
|Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Mark Adams
|52
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ben Whawell
|39
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - Stobart's Energy Division