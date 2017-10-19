Strides Shasun Ltd (STSA.NS)
STSA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
867.65INR
19 Oct 2017
867.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.90 (-0.79%)
Rs-6.90 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs874.55
Rs874.55
Open
Rs870.50
Rs870.50
Day's High
Rs874.55
Rs874.55
Day's Low
Rs863.45
Rs863.45
Volume
37,346
37,346
Avg. Vol
367,043
367,043
52-wk High
Rs1,274.70
Rs1,274.70
52-wk Low
Rs832.20
Rs832.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Arun Kumar
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Shashank Sinha
|53
|2017
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Badree Komandur
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Subroto Banerjee
|2011
|President - Brands, India
|
Manjula Ramamurthy
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA approval for omega-3-acid ethyl esters capsules
- BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD
- BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA nod for potassium citrate extended-release tablets
- BRIEF-Strides Shasun seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD
- BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun June-qtr consol profit falls