Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STTE.NS)

STTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

258.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.45 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs257.00
Open
Rs258.00
Day's High
Rs261.20
Day's Low
Rs254.45
Volume
403,720
Avg. Vol
2,048,199
52-wk High
Rs278.00
52-wk Low
Rs87.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anil Agarwal

65 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Anand Agarwal

49 2005 Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director

Pravin Agarwal

62 2015 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Anupam Jindal

Chief Financial Officer

Badri Gomatam

Chief Technology Officer
Sterlite Technologies Ltd News