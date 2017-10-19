Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (STWH.NS)
STWH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
897.00INR
19 Oct 2017
897.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs9.10 (+1.02%)
Rs9.10 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
Rs887.90
Rs887.90
Open
Rs898.40
Rs898.40
Day's High
Rs898.40
Rs898.40
Day's Low
Rs879.00
Rs879.00
Volume
7,537
7,537
Avg. Vol
8,561
8,561
52-wk High
Rs958.00
Rs958.00
52-wk Low
Rs480.00
Rs480.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. Garg
|68
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
H. Singhal
|66
|2013
|Compliance Officer
|
Dheeraj Garg
|42
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
A. Unnikrishnan
|2009
|Deputy Managing Director, Whole-time Director
|
Manohar Jain
|2015
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets order of caravan wheels from Europe
- BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets order from Europe worth about 220 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market
- BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels total wheel rim sales up 7 pct in Sept
- BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limits