Suez Cement Company SAE (SUCE.CA)
SUCE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
28.00EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-0.95 (-3.28%)
Prev Close
£28.95
Open
£28.50
Day's High
£28.50
Day's Low
£28.00
Volume
7,305
Avg. Vol
25,054
52-wk High
£31.50
52-wk Low
£8.72
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Omar Mohanna
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, representing Siemon France
|
Fabio Burchielli
|Technical Director
|
Bruno Carre
|2011
|Managing Director and Executive Member of the Board, representing Maroc Cement Company
|
Ali Kucukoglu
|2014
|Executive Member of the Board, Finance, Administration and Control Director
|
Stefano Gallini
|Sales and Marketing Director