Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS)
SUN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
535.75INR
19 Oct 2017
535.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.45 (-0.82%)
Rs-4.45 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
Rs540.20
Rs540.20
Open
Rs540.20
Rs540.20
Day's High
Rs543.00
Rs543.00
Day's Low
Rs532.00
Rs532.00
Volume
434,929
434,929
Avg. Vol
4,804,535
4,804,535
52-wk High
Rs759.00
Rs759.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.70
Rs432.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Israel Makov
|78
|2012
|Non-Executive and Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
C. Muralidharan
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sunil Ajmera
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Dilip Shanghvi
|62
|2012
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sailesh Desai
|1999
|Whole-time Director
- BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit raises shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd
- Indian shares inch up; Sun Pharma rises
- BRIEF-Sun Pharma Industries says U.S. FDA inspection closed at co's Dadra facility
- Pfizer sues Sun Pharmaceuticals to block generic Bosulif
- BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Dilip Shangvhi as MD