Sunteck Realty Ltd (SUNT.NS)

SUNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

324.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs326.20
Open
Rs327.40
Day's High
Rs329.40
Day's Low
Rs321.00
Volume
41,590
Avg. Vol
256,625
52-wk High
Rs336.85
52-wk Low
Rs87.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kamal Khetan

46 2009 Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Jitendra Mehta

58 2017 Chief Financial Officer

Sumesh Mishra

2015 Chief Operating Officer

Rachana Hingarajia

2015 Compliance Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary

Jignesh Sanghavi

45 Whole-Time Director
