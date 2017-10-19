Sunteck Realty Ltd (SUNT.NS)
SUNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
324.15INR
19 Oct 2017
324.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.05 (-0.63%)
Rs-2.05 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs326.20
Rs326.20
Open
Rs327.40
Rs327.40
Day's High
Rs329.40
Rs329.40
Day's Low
Rs321.00
Rs321.00
Volume
41,590
41,590
Avg. Vol
256,625
256,625
52-wk High
Rs336.85
Rs336.85
52-wk Low
Rs87.30
Rs87.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kamal Khetan
|46
|2009
|Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Jitendra Mehta
|58
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sumesh Mishra
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Rachana Hingarajia
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary
|
Jignesh Sanghavi
|45
|Whole-Time Director