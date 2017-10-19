Suprajit Engineering Ltd (SUPE.NS)
SUPE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
278.70INR
19 Oct 2017
278.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.50 (-0.89%)
Rs-2.50 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs281.20
Rs281.20
Open
Rs284.90
Rs284.90
Day's High
Rs284.90
Rs284.90
Day's Low
Rs276.00
Rs276.00
Volume
12,260
12,260
Avg. Vol
114,344
114,344
52-wk High
Rs338.00
Rs338.00
52-wk Low
Rs175.00
Rs175.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
K. Ajith Rai
|56
|2011
|Non Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Medappa Gowda J.
|Vice President - Finance, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Peter Greensmith
|Member of Key Management Personnel
|
Supriya Rai
|2014
|Director
|
M. Jayarama Shetty
|Non Executive & Non Independent Director