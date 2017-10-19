Edition:
United States

Sunstar Realty Development Ltd (SURD.BO)

SURD.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

15.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.60 (+3.92%)
Prev Close
Rs15.30
Open
Rs16.00
Day's High
Rs16.00
Day's Low
Rs15.10
Volume
7,609
Avg. Vol
340,412
52-wk High
Rs63.00
52-wk Low
Rs14.25

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Prashant Agarwal

2017 Compliance Officer, Whole Time Secretary

Nitin Boricha

2016 Whole Time Director

Priyanka Sen

2016 Whole Time Secretary

Vijay K R

2017 Director

Sonal Bhatt

31 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director
» More People

Sunstar Realty Development Ltd News

» More SURD.BO News