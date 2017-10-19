Surya Roshni Ltd (SURR.NS)
SURR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
322.75INR
19 Oct 2017
322.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.60 (-0.19%)
Rs-0.60 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs323.35
Rs323.35
Open
Rs323.00
Rs323.00
Day's High
Rs326.00
Rs326.00
Day's Low
Rs320.05
Rs320.05
Volume
90,773
90,773
Avg. Vol
221,126
221,126
52-wk High
Rs330.80
Rs330.80
52-wk Low
Rs165.15
Rs165.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jai Agarwal
|2012
|Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Whole-time Director
|
Tarun Baldua
|53
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer
|
R. Maloo
|49
|2013
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Raju Bista
|28
|2012
|Managing Director, Whole-time Director
|
B. Singal
|2014
|Vice President, Company Secretary