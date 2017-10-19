Sun TV Network Ltd (SUTV.NS)
SUTV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
808.00INR
19 Oct 2017
808.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.75 (-0.71%)
Rs-5.75 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs813.75
Rs813.75
Open
Rs817.30
Rs817.30
Day's High
Rs828.30
Rs828.30
Day's Low
Rs800.60
Rs800.60
Volume
112,449
112,449
Avg. Vol
1,233,915
1,233,915
52-wk High
Rs946.00
Rs946.00
52-wk Low
Rs434.15
Rs434.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kalanithi Maran
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
K. Vijaykumar
|47
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
V. Unnikrishnan
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer
|
C. Praveen
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer
|
S. Kannan
|Chief Technical Officer