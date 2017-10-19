Edition:
Suven Life Sciences Ltd (SUVP.NS)

SUVP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

220.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.65 (-1.19%)
Prev Close
Rs223.25
Open
Rs225.85
Day's High
Rs225.90
Day's Low
Rs218.55
Volume
282,127
Avg. Vol
386,801
52-wk High
Rs230.40
52-wk Low
Rs149.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Venkateswarlu Jasti

66 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

P. Subba Rao

2015 Chief Financial Officer

K. Hanumantha Rao

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Sudha Jasti

61 Wholetime Director

M. Gopalakrishna

2013 Non-Executive Independent Director
Suven Life Sciences Ltd News

