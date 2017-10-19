Suven Life Sciences Ltd (SUVP.NS)
SUVP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
220.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.65 (-1.19%)
Prev Close
Rs223.25
Open
Rs225.85
Day's High
Rs225.90
Day's Low
Rs218.55
Volume
282,127
Avg. Vol
386,801
52-wk High
Rs230.40
52-wk Low
Rs149.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Venkateswarlu Jasti
|66
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
P. Subba Rao
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
K. Hanumantha Rao
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sudha Jasti
|61
|Wholetime Director
|
M. Gopalakrishna
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
- BRIEF-India's Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in Singapore
- BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in New Zealand
- BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patents in India, Japan
- BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in Japan
- BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures process patents in Europe, Japan and New Zealand