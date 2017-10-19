Swan Energy Ltd (SWAN.NS)
SWAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
157.85INR
19 Oct 2017
157.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.45 (+0.93%)
Rs1.45 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs156.40
Rs156.40
Open
Rs157.40
Rs157.40
Day's High
Rs162.00
Rs162.00
Day's Low
Rs156.40
Rs156.40
Volume
108,663
108,663
Avg. Vol
291,177
291,177
52-wk High
Rs213.85
Rs213.85
52-wk Low
Rs90.60
Rs90.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Navinbhai Dave
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Chetan Selarka
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Arun Agarwal
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Nikhil Merchant
|53
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Vilas Gangan
|2013
|Additional Whole-Time Director