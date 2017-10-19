Edition:
United States

Swan Energy Ltd (SWAN.NS)

SWAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

157.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.45 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs156.40
Open
Rs157.40
Day's High
Rs162.00
Day's Low
Rs156.40
Volume
108,663
Avg. Vol
291,177
52-wk High
Rs213.85
52-wk Low
Rs90.60

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Navinbhai Dave

Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Chetan Selarka

2013 Chief Financial Officer

Arun Agarwal

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Nikhil Merchant

53 Managing Director, Executive Director

Vilas Gangan

2013 Additional Whole-Time Director
» More People

Swan Energy Ltd News