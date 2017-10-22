Edition:
El Sewedy Electric Co SAE (SWDY.CA)

SWDY.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

104.00EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-1.43 (-1.36%)
Prev Close
£105.43
Open
£105.10
Day's High
£105.10
Day's Low
£104.00
Volume
62,251
Avg. Vol
167,564
52-wk High
£114.50
52-wk Low
£59.70

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sadek El Sewedy

2011 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ahmad El Sewedy

Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Member of the Board

Sherif El Zini

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Hazem Al Haddad

2009 Finance Director

Abdul Rahman El Sewedy

2017 Executive Member of the Board
El Sewedy Electric Co SAE News

