Salzgitter AG (SZGG.DE)

SZGG.DE on Xetra

41.71EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.64 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
€41.06
Open
€41.35
Day's High
€42.83
Day's Low
€41.22
Volume
410,908
Avg. Vol
266,854
52-wk High
€42.83
52-wk Low
€27.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Heinz-Gerhard Wente

66 2016 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Heinz Fuhrmann

61 2011 Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer

Hans-Juergen Urban

2011 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Burkhard Becker

57 2011 Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer

Ulrich Grethe

2014 Member of the Group Management Board - Strip Steel Business Unit
Salzgitter AG News

