Edition:
United States

Telus Corp (T.TO)

T.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

45.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$44.97
Open
$44.99
Day's High
$45.15
Day's Low
$44.89
Volume
873,292
Avg. Vol
899,842
52-wk High
$46.29
52-wk Low
$40.97

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Richard Auchinleck

65 2015 Independent Chairman of the Board

Darren Entwistle

54 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Doug French

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Sandy McIntosh

Executive Vice President, People and Culture and Chief Human Resources Officer

Phil Bates

2016 Executive Vice President - Business Transformation and Operations
» More People

Telus Corp News

» More T.TO News