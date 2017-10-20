TransAlta Corp (TA.TO)
TA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.84CAD
20 Oct 2017
7.84CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$7.84
$7.84
Open
$7.81
$7.81
Day's High
$7.96
$7.96
Day's Low
$7.74
$7.74
Volume
666,506
666,506
Avg. Vol
504,710
504,710
52-wk High
$8.50
$8.50
52-wk Low
$5.11
$5.11
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gordon Giffin
|67
|2011
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Dawn Farrell
|57
|2012
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Donald Tremblay
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Wayne Collins
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Coal and Mining Operations
|
Jennifer Pierce
|Senior Vice President - Trading and Marketing
- BRIEF-Transalta says Balancing Pool provides notice to terminate Sundance Alberta power purchase arrangements
- BRIEF-Transalta Q2 loss per share C$0.06
- BRIEF-Fortescue Metals to repurchase Solomon power station from Tec Pipe
- BRIEF-Fortescue Metals updates on status of South Hedland power station
- BRIEF-TransAlta adds Rona Ambrose to board