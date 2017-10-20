Edition:
TransAlta Corp (TA.TO)

TA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.84CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$7.84
Open
$7.81
Day's High
$7.96
Day's Low
$7.74
Volume
666,506
Avg. Vol
504,710
52-wk High
$8.50
52-wk Low
$5.11

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gordon Giffin

67 2011 Independent Chairman of the Board

Dawn Farrell

57 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director

Donald Tremblay

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Wayne Collins

2014 Executive Vice President - Coal and Mining Operations

Jennifer Pierce

Senior Vice President - Trading and Marketing
TransAlta Corp News

