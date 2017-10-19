Tata Coffee Ltd (TACO.NS)
TACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
152.85INR
19 Oct 2017
152.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.05 (+0.03%)
Rs0.05 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs152.80
Rs152.80
Open
Rs153.40
Rs153.40
Day's High
Rs155.20
Rs155.20
Day's Low
Rs152.00
Rs152.00
Volume
118,050
118,050
Avg. Vol
694,577
694,577
52-wk High
Rs174.90
Rs174.90
52-wk Low
Rs107.10
Rs107.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Harish Bhat
|54
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sanjiv Sarin
|60
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Chacko TInomas
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan
|71
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director - Finance
|
N. Suryanraynan
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Tata Coffee sets up freeze-dried coffee plant in Vietnam
- BRIEF-India's Tata Coffee June-qtr consol profit falls
- BRIEF-India's Tata Coffee gets members' nod for re-appointment of K. Venkataraman as CFO
- BRIEF-Tata Coffee seeks members' nod for re-appointing K. Venkataramanan as executive director – finance & CFO
- BRIEF-Tata Coffee March-qtr consol profit rises more than three fold