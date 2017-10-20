Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (TAEE11.SA)
TAEE11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
21.70BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Allan Kardec de Melo Ferreira
|70
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Joao Procopio Campos Loures Vale
|56
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director of Business Development
|
Marcus Pereira Aucelio
|50
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Marco Antonio Resende Faria
|56
|Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Luciano de Araujo Ferraz
|45
|2016
|Legal and Regulatory Officer
