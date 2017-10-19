Edition:
Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TAGL.NS)

TAGL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

204.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.20 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs206.80
Open
Rs207.90
Day's High
Rs207.95
Day's Low
Rs203.70
Volume
532,661
Avg. Vol
4,614,348
52-wk High
Rs220.20
52-wk Low
Rs114.25

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

54 2017 Chairman of the Board

Ajoy Misra

58 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

L. Krishnakumar

56 2013 Group Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director

Vish Govindasamy

49 2012 Chief Executive Officer of Watawala Plantations Ltd.

Nigel Holland

2013 Regional President, Europe, Middle East and Africa
Tata Global Beverages Ltd News

