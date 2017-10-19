Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TAGL.NS)
TAGL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
204.60INR
19 Oct 2017
204.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.20 (-1.06%)
Rs-2.20 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs206.80
Rs206.80
Open
Rs207.90
Rs207.90
Day's High
Rs207.95
Rs207.95
Day's Low
Rs203.70
Rs203.70
Volume
532,661
532,661
Avg. Vol
4,614,348
4,614,348
52-wk High
Rs220.20
Rs220.20
52-wk Low
Rs114.25
Rs114.25
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Natarajan Chandrasekaran
|54
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Ajoy Misra
|58
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
L. Krishnakumar
|56
|2013
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director
|
Vish Govindasamy
|49
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer of Watawala Plantations Ltd.
|
Nigel Holland
|2013
|Regional President, Europe, Middle East and Africa
- BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages proposes to sell up to 10.5 mln shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons
- BRIEF-Tata Chemicals says board accepts offer for sale of 43.2 mln shares of Tata Global Beverages
- World Bank defends treatment of India tea pickers amid fears of exploitation
- BRIEF-India's Tata Global Beverages June-qtr group consol profit up about 20 pct
- BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 4.50 bln rupees