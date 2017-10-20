Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L)
TALK.L on London Stock Exchange
204.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
204.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.10 (+0.05%)
0.10 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
204.30
204.30
Open
204.60
204.60
Day's High
206.40
206.40
Day's Low
202.70
202.70
Volume
1,421,326
1,421,326
Avg. Vol
1,682,266
1,682,266
52-wk High
220.00
220.00
52-wk Low
144.96
144.96
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Gildersleeve
|73
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Charles Dunstone
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Tristia Harrison
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Iain Torrens
|
Charles Bligh
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director