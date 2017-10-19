Tata Motors Ltd (TAMdv.BO)
TAMdv.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
241.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.30 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
Rs243.65
Open
Rs244.00
Day's High
Rs244.15
Day's Low
Rs239.05
Volume
40,355
Avg. Vol
151,147
52-wk High
Rs367.00
52-wk Low
Rs208.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Natarajan Chandrasekaran
|54
|2017
|Additional Non Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Guenter Butschek
|56
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Timothy Leverton
|2015
|President and Head - Advanced and Product Engineering
|
Mayank Pareek
|President - Passenger Vehicle Business Unit
|
Satish Borwankar
|64
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director - Quality, Director
