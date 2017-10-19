Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS)
TATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
702.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vinod Kumar
|51
|2011
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Pratibha Advani
|53
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Manish Sansi
|2015
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Satish Ranade
|61
|2015
|Chief Legal Officer
|
G. Narendra Nath
|2016
|Additional Director
- BRIEF-India's Tata Communications to partner with Motorsport.tv
- BRIEF-Tata Communications says will not have stake in co in which surplus land is to be demerged
- BRIEF-Tata Communications appoints Bob Laskey as regional head of Americas
- BRIEF-Tata Communications June-qtr consol profit down 22 pct
- BRIEF-Tata Communications announces launch of 3 nodes for IZO private cloud service