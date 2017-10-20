Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L)
TATE.L on London Stock Exchange
632.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
632.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-9.00 (-1.40%)
-9.00 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
641.50
641.50
Open
641.00
641.00
Day's High
643.00
643.00
Day's Low
626.00
626.00
Volume
2,705,993
2,705,993
Avg. Vol
1,922,081
1,922,081
52-wk High
850.00
850.00
52-wk Low
622.00
622.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gerard Murphy
|62
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Javed Ahmed
|57
|2009
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Anthony Hampton
|50
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Robert Gibber
|2012
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel
|
Rob Luijten
|2010
|Executive Vice President - Human Resources