TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L)
TBCG.L on London Stock Exchange
1,702.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,702.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
34.00 (+2.04%)
34.00 (+2.04%)
Prev Close
1,668.00
1,668.00
Open
1,705.00
1,705.00
Day's High
1,762.00
1,762.00
Day's Low
1,666.00
1,666.00
Volume
54,545
54,545
Avg. Vol
44,143
44,143
52-wk High
1,904.00
1,904.00
52-wk Low
1,260.00
1,260.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mamuka Khazaradze
|50
|Chairman of the Board
|
Vakhtang Butskhrikidze
|46
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Vano Baliashvili
|38
|2002
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer
|
George Tkhelidze
|38
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Risk Officer
|
Paata Gadzadze
|46
|1998
|First Deputy Chief Executive Officer
- BRIEF-TBC Bank signs syndicated loan agreement of $106.5 million
- UPDATE 1-Georgia's TBC Bank second-quarter profit jumps on strong lending
- Georgia's TBC Bank second-quarter profit buoyed by strong lending
- BRIEF-TBC Bank Group says Q2 underlying net profit up 37.2 pct
- BRIEF-TBC Bank Group says Société Générale sells holding in co