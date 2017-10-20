Edition:
Tiger Brands Ltd (TBSJ.J)

TBSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

39,019.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-417.00 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
39,436.00
Open
39,334.00
Day's High
39,478.00
Day's Low
38,843.00
Volume
348,351
Avg. Vol
634,411
52-wk High
43,500.00
52-wk Low
35,945.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Khotso Mokhele

59 2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Lawrence Dougall

59 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Noel Doyle

50 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Clive Vaux

65 Corporate Finance Director, Executive Director

Tswelo Kodisang

43 2014 Chief Human Resource Officer
Tiger Brands Ltd News

