Tiger Brands Ltd (TBSJ.J)
TBSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
39,019.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
39,019.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-417.00 (-1.06%)
-417.00 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
39,436.00
39,436.00
Open
39,334.00
39,334.00
Day's High
39,478.00
39,478.00
Day's Low
38,843.00
38,843.00
Volume
348,351
348,351
Avg. Vol
634,411
634,411
52-wk High
43,500.00
43,500.00
52-wk Low
35,945.00
35,945.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Khotso Mokhele
|59
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Lawrence Dougall
|59
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Noel Doyle
|50
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Clive Vaux
|65
|Corporate Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Tswelo Kodisang
|43
|2014
|Chief Human Resource Officer
- BRIEF-Tiger brands names Swazi Tshabalala as non- executive director
- UPDATE 2-South Africa's Tiger Brands to focus on home market after Africa review
- Tiger Brands' review of international businesses almost done
- South Africa's Tiger Brands H1 profit rises over 6 pct
- BRIEF-Tiger Brands HY HEPS up 7 pct to 1 036 cents